NigeriaDecides: APC thugs allegedly burn ballot boxes, kill two(video)

A twitter user with the handle, @Iyawo_material has revealed that violence has taken over the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections in Isolo, Lagos state.

According to the twitter user, two person were shot near her house by suspected All Progressives Congress, APC thugs – Who are allegedly harassing voters into voting their party.

It was also revealed in a video shared that ballot boxes were burnt by the thugs.

Her words: Currently in Ago -Okota . Two people just got shot close to my house ! All we heard is “if you’re not voting for APC “ leave here . We had to run for our lives , they burnt the ballot boxes. This isn’t peaceful.

