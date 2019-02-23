Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides: APC thugs allegedly burn ballot boxes, kill two(video)

A twitter user with the handle, @Iyawo_material has revealed that  violence has taken over the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections in Isolo, Lagos state.

According to the twitter user, two person were shot near her house by suspected All Progressives Congress, APC thugs – Who are allegedly harassing voters into voting their party.

It was also revealed in a video shared that ballot boxes were burnt by the thugs.

Her words: Currently in Ago -Okota . Two people just got shot close to my house ! All we heard is “if you’re not voting for APC “ leave here . We had to run for our lives , they burnt the ballot boxes. This isn’t peaceful.

See video:

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides#: “Then Again,Just Hoping And Praying Sey Ojoro No Go Enter Today” – Annie Idibia Says As She Rock Military Fatigue To Her Polling Unit

#Nigeria Decides: Thugs disrupt election in Okota

#NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote

#NigeriaDecides#: Toke Makinwa Pictured With APC Gubernatorial Candidate For Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, At The Same Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides#: Senator Magnus Abe Shows Off Ballot Paper, Says He Voted Buhari(Photo)

#Nigeria Decides: INEC Extends Voting

#Nigeria Decides: Woman Takes Mat and Pillow to Polling Unit

#NigeriaDecides: Tiwa Savage not left out

#NigeriaDecides: After voting, Saraki urges other Nigerians to do same( Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *