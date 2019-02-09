Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th February

Vanguard

I will fight criminals to a standstill in Lagos – CP Muazu Zubairu

Newly posted Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, yesterday, assured that he will ensure a secured and crime- free environment in  Lagos and vowed to fight criminals to a standstill.

Thisday

Soyinka Stuns Bookmakers, Endorses YPP Candidate, Moghalu, for President

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, lived up to his controversial billings yesterday, when contrary to expectations and permutations, endorsed Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), for President.

The Sun

We’ll retire Buhari on Feb. 16 – Elliot Uko

Secretary of the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, has called on Nigerians to retire the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16 presidential election, by voting against him.

Daily Times

Pregnant woman and her kids miraculously survive ghastly car crash

A pregnant Nigerian woman and her two kids miraculously survived a ghastly car accident which could easily have taken their lives.

Guardian

Moghalu pledges N1trillion fund for creative industry, start-ups if elected

As part of his presidential campaign, the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, recently held an interactive session with some key players in the creative industry and entrepreneurs at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

The Nation

2019: Atiku warns military against meddling in politics

The presidential candidate for People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday warned the military not to meddle into politics by taking sides to favour any of the parties.

Daily Trust

Body bag: TMG cautions against incitement as Nigerians go to polls

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has expressed concern over the recent statement made by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that international observers who allegedly interfere in Nigeria’s elections have death awaiting them as such people would be returned in body bags.

Tribune

BREAKING: INEC Extends PVCs Collection Till Monday, Feb 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) till Monday, February 11, 2019.

