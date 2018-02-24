News

I Am Surprised That Nigerians Joke About Missing N36m JAMB Money – Registrar

Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has slammed Nigerians that have been making jokes out of the missing N36m from the board’s office in Makurdi, Benue State.

The JAMB boss was reacting to the recent claim by Philomena Chieshe, a sales clerk in JAMB office, Makurdi that her housemaid connived with another JAMB staff, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” swallow N36m from the vault in her office.

In her confessional statement while being interrogated by a team of auditors, she said that Joan Asen and her accomplices confessed that they had been stealing the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that always sneaked into the office to swallow the money from the vault.

Oloyede, who appeared in Focus, a morning programme on AIT, said it is quite unfortunate that Nigerians have decided to turn the incident into a joke, thereby celebrating mediocrity.

According to him, “That is Nigerians for you, making jokes out of serious issue. I didn’t find it funny since the story broke out because I think as a nation with a future, rather than celebrating those achieving success, we are busy celebrating people who should be caned.

“You turned serious issue into to a national or an international joke. There are many snakes in other establishment but because those overseeing them are also snakes, that is why they could not be able to identify those snakes.

“Rather than creating an impression that JAMB is extraordinarily bad, they should give us a lesson to check where we went wrong.”

