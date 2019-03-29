Breaking!!! Innoson Motors Set To Take Over GTbank

by Eyitemi

Innoson take over GTBank, #InnosonTakesOverGTB: Innoson Motors moves to take over GTBank over N8.7bn debt, LATEST NIGERIAN NEWS, POLITICS TODAY, CELEBRITY GISTS | UNCLE SURU

A Nigerian Manufacturing company, Innoson Motors, is set to take over Gybank after it revealed that it has secured a writ Fifa from the Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, against Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The bank is said to be owing the car manufacturing company N2.4bn which has an accrued interest as at today of about N6,717,909,849.96 which results in about N8.8 billion.

The Writ of FiFa secured only means Innoson Motors can sell property of GTB equivalent to the judgement debt (N8.8bn). It doesn’t translate to Innoson Motors having a share of GTB or GTB customers losing their money.
Tags from the story
GTbank, Innoson, writ fifa

You may also like

I’ll eradicate corruption totally in Nigeria , if voted as President – Atiku Abubakar

Budget Saga: House of Reps Panel to meet Fashola on Friday

NairaBet Founder Empowers Entrepreneurs with N5.2M at Youth Summit

Police Arrest, Detain Five Bribe-Seeking SARS Men That Keep Businessman In Toilet

Police Arrest, Detain Five Bribe-Seeking SARS Men That Keep Businessman In Toilet

President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting

Man remanded in prison, for raping sisters ages two and four

Aisha Buhari slams APC after they affirmed Buhari as its flag-bearer

Court grants man who raped daughter N500,000 bail

Borno State Government reduces curfew in Maiduguri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *