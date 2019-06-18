I didn’t say I would clear Apapa gridlock in 60 days – Jide Sanwo-Olu

by Valerie Oke

 

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said that he didn’t make any promise to clear the Apapa gridlock within his first 60 days in office.

The clarification was made by the governor after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja.

In May 2019, the governor had been quoted as saying that clearing the Apapa gridlock is a campaign issue that he would take seriously.

However speaking to journalists earlier, Sanwo-Olu said that he only said that he would review the gridlock situation within 60 days.

“Interestingly, some media houses are actually counting down on me. They said that I mentioned during the campaign train that I was going to clear it in 60 days,” he said.

“I have mentioned it before, what I said was that in 60 days, we would review what was done but that does not take the fact that even if people give you dateline, it’s because they want you to do well and they want you to be able to be accountable for those datelines.

“The real construction of the road has started, but it’s not at the stage in which we can feel the full impact of it.”
