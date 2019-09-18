Insufficient Fund Is Major Cause Of Divorce: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has come out again to dish out a new life hack on why lots of marriages fail.

The social media critic expressed that the leading cause of divorce in most marriages is due to lack of funds.

Omokri pointed out that couples don’t have enough money as a result of spending too much on their wedding, instead of focusing on the marriage.

He tweeted: