Insufficient Fund Is Major Cause Of Divorce: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has come out again to dish out a new life hack on why lots of marriages fail.
The social media critic expressed that the leading cause of divorce in most marriages is due to lack of funds.
Omokri pointed out that couples don’t have enough money as a result of spending too much on their wedding, instead of focusing on the marriage.
He tweeted:
A leading cause of DIVORCE is not having enough MONEY. A leading cause of COUPLES not having enough MONEY is spending too much on their WEDDING. A WEDDING is an EVENT. A MARRIAGE is a JOURNEY. Save the FUEL for the JOURNEY, not the EVENT!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
