Insufficient Fund Is Major Cause Of Divorce: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has come out again to dish out a new life hack on why lots of marriages fail.

Reno Omokri
Controversial social media critic, Reno Omokri

The social media critic expressed that the leading cause of divorce in most marriages is due to lack of funds.

Also Read: Reno Omokri Lists Four Types Of Women Nigerian Men Should Avoid

Omokri pointed out that couples don’t have enough money as a result of spending too much on their wedding, instead of focusing on the marriage.

He tweeted:

Tags from the story
divorce, Reno Omokri, wedding
0

You may also like

''A Different Kind of Woman'' - Tonto Dikeh, Says As She Share Rare Photo

Timaya Reacts After Tonto Dikeh Said She Is In A New Relationship And Issued Strong Warning To Tuface and Co

The 10 Best Cancer Killing Phytonutrients To Eat

[Advice Needed] She Threatened To Dump Me If I Don’t Do a Business, My Academics is at Stake! What Can I do?

Flavour Shares Adorable Moments with Daughter

Ladies, See The Dangers Of Fixing Weaves (PHOTOS)

The 3 Questions You Should Ask Yourself Before Breaking Up With Someone

For Women: 6 Facts You Should Know About Men

(ADVICE NEEDED): I Am Torn Between Two Girls. Help Me!

Adunni Ade looks slimmer than ever in figure-hugging jumpsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *