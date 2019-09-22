Lady Shares Man’s Picture On Twitter; Asks If He Is Taken By Another Woman

by Valerie Oke
The lady and the man she met on Twitter
The lady and the man she met on Twitter

A Twitter user @nubian6 has taken to the microblogging platform to share the photo of a man she reportedly met on social media, asking her fellow woman if he is taken by any before going ahead to have sex with him.

Read Also: Lady Whom We Had Sex 4 Times Keeps Telling Me She Is A Virgin: Man Cries Out

According to the lady, the man is currently in her house and she wants to know before goes ahead with him.

Her words:

He DM’d me and we hit it off. He’s here at my house visiting. Ladies does anyone know him, is he in any of y’all dm’s? Cos im planning to work his middle area tonight… Pls RT for awareness” she wrote

See what she tweeted below:

0

