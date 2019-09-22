Obasanjo Most Insulted President In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Femi Fani Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has said that other than former President Goodluck Jonathan, no other Nigerian president had been insulted as much as former President Obasanjo, yet no arrest was made talkless of charging anybody to court over insults.

He made the comment in reaction to Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara reporters, who was charged with insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP chieftain who spoke via his Twitter concluded by saying that Nigeria has reached a new low as a result.

His words:

Other than Jonathan there is no President that has been as “insulted” by members of the then opposition as Obasanjo. I served in his Government and we NEVER arrested anyone for “insulting” the President let alone detain or charge them to court. Nigeria has reached a new low!

