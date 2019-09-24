‘You’re Going To Get Over Him – Rapper Eva Alodiah Shares Relationship

Nigerian Rapper and writer Eva Alodiah has taken to her Instagram page to share a very heartfelt post on relationship problems and how to get over an ex.

Eva, in her post, cited how hard it can be to move on after a failed relationship. Breakups are hard, but moving on is very important and most especially, very healthy.

In her own words: “Why is it so hard for you to Get over your #Ex? Have you thought about this at all or are you simply just deciding that you cannot get over them? Breakups are hard, especially when you have spent time connecting and building with someone. Unfortunately, sometimes, things end.

They just do. But it’s up to you to realize when it is time to let go and stop fighting to hold on to things.”

