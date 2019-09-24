Don Jazzy Reacts To Nigeria’s Budget Analysis On Education; Slams Lawmakers

Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy is always ready to drop one comment or the other as regards to social and political issues.

The music entertainer has shared his opinion concerning the recent budget analysis by BudgIT.

In his opinion, he described some allocations as ”inessentials.”

The Mavin Record Don made the statement in reaction to a budget analysis on Twitter.

The budget analysis allocated 10.2 billion Naira for Legislative Aides of the National Assembly, whereas, only 6.11 billion Naira is allocated for all the 43 Federal universities in the country. Outrageous right?

See Don Jazzy’s Tweet Here:

Thanks @BudgITng .There are 469 legislative seats in the National Assembly. Can someone make me understand why these legislators need many aides to work for them and why they should be on the govt's payroll? How long should we continue spending on inessentials? #Voiceofthedon pic.twitter.com/PqyCYzRiQm — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019