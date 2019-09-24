Don Jazzy Reacts To Nigeria’s Budget Analysis On Education; Slams Lawmakers

by Michael
Don Jazzy
Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy

Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy is always ready to drop one comment or the other as regards to social and political issues.

The music entertainer has shared his opinion concerning the recent budget analysis by BudgIT.

In his opinion, he described some allocations as ”inessentials.”

READ ALSO – Don Jazzy Shares Tough Opinion On Sowore’s Arrest, Detention

The Mavin Record Don made the statement in reaction to a budget analysis on Twitter.

The budget analysis allocated 10.2 billion Naira for Legislative Aides of the National Assembly, whereas, only 6.11 billion Naira is allocated for all the 43 Federal universities in the country. Outrageous right?

See Don Jazzy’s Tweet Here:

Tags from the story
BudgIT, don jazzy
0

You may also like

Gov. Amosun calls for Mama Taraba resignation after declaring support for Atiku

Amaechi Sets 2018 Deadline For Completion Of Rail Projects

Abuja Federal High Court declares NFF and NPL “illegal bodies”.

Court gavel

Shocking Confession Of A Man Who Killed His Former Employer’s Wife For Supporting His Sack

Xenophobia

Another Nigerian killed in South Africa over N 11, 400

Ycee

Guys Who Have Sex With Missionary Style Are Twerking: Ycee

Late Justice Umezulike among list of 50 Nigerians banned from leaving Nigeria

Borno LG Head Commences Reconstruction Of 500 Destroyed Houses

17 Southern Governors set to meet in Lagos tomorrow ( Monday)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *