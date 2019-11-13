American Singer, John Legend Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
John Legend
Singer John Legend

American singer John Legend has been named ‘The Sexiest Man Alive’ by People Magazine.

The singer and actor have also shown his appreciation for the title that was given to him.

Information Nigeria recalls that it’s been over a year that the title was given to Hollywood actor, Idris Elba.

Speaking with the magazine, Legend said he’s feeling the weight of the mantle.

READ ALSO – ‘I  Am The Sexiest Man Alive ‘ – Orezi Boasts As He Shares Shirtless Photos

According to him: “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure.”

Taking to Twitter, the singer also wrote: “Wow. Thank you, @People. #SexiestManAlive.

See Photos Here:

John Legend
John Legend Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Tags from the story
Idris Elba, John Legend, Peoople's Magazine
0

You may also like

7 Things To Do When Meeting Your Lover’s Parents

Photos: Incredible! Man Caught With Dead Baby In A Travelling Case

5 Foods That are Dangerous For Your Teeth

4 Reasons To Be Thankful You Are Single

“Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?” – Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated

Divorce

‘Do Not Leave Your Marriage Because Your Husband Cheated’ – Nigerian Man Advises Women

Relationships: 7 Ways to Attract the Perfect Partner

10 Awful Things That Happen To Your Body When You Break Up

Nigerian lady shared beautiful photos from her simple intimate wedding ceremony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *