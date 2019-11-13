American Singer, John Legend Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ (Photo)

American singer John Legend has been named ‘The Sexiest Man Alive’ by People Magazine.

The singer and actor have also shown his appreciation for the title that was given to him.

Information Nigeria recalls that it’s been over a year that the title was given to Hollywood actor, Idris Elba.

Speaking with the magazine, Legend said he’s feeling the weight of the mantle.

According to him: “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure.”

Taking to Twitter, the singer also wrote: “Wow. Thank you, @People. #SexiestManAlive.“

See Photos Here: