Chinese Doctors Not Needed In Nigeria: MDCAN

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) chapter, has advised the Federal Government against inviting medical experts from China to help in fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Muhammed Adeboye, told newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin that Nigeria has no alarming cases compared to other countries to warrant external help.

”It is bad for us to be expecting experts because people are not dying massively in Nigeria and cases are not increasing astronomically.

”For now, we are not stressed out as far as the crisis is concerned and people are been discharged day-in-day-out.

”So, there is no indication to bring any professional from any part of the world,” Adeboye said.

He cautioned that any external unwarranted assistance could aid the foreigners to manipulate the virus to be more harmful to Nigerians.

”Bringing people in can be an avenue for many terrible things to happen as well, because we don’t have the capacity to manipulate viruses whether confirmed or not.

”It is a novel virus which might be probably man-made and to a large extent, the rate of infection here is not as much as what we have in other countries.

”They can still manipulate to want to know what it is that is working for us, then go ahead to manipulate the virus again.

”And then, they will now import the virus with the so-called unwarranted assistance, before you know it more people will be dying of it.

”So, we don’t need any foreign assistance, not even from China,” the MDCAN president said.

