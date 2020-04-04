COVID-19: Test Result Of Lagos Deputy Governor Revealed

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Dr Hamzat who revealed his status on tweeter said the COVID-19 test was not a pleasant experience, but it was important that as a leader nothing should distract him from his role this period.

“The #COVID19 test is not a pleasant experience but it is important that as a leader nothing distracts me from my role this period. I’m happy to announce that my #COVID19 test result is NEGATIVE.

“A big thank you to all our health workers. Please play your role, #StayHomeSaveLives.”