LUTH Confirms Death Of Coronavirus Patient

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Saturday confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient in the hospital.

Prof. Chris Bode, LUTH Chief Medical Director, made this known in a statement issued by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, on his behalf.

According to him, a man was brought unconscious to LUTH Emergency late in the evening of Wednesday, April 2 by his friend.

“Although, they denied any history of recent travel, his presentation strongly suggested COVID-19.

“He was handled professionally by the Infectious Diseases Consultant and his team without unduly exposing LUTH staff to danger. He died a few hours later.

“Further investigations later revealed he had earlier performed a test at Yaba soon after he travelled back to Nigeria from Holland and the test was positive.

“He was a known diabetic hypertensive patient. He also had a kidney transplant for chronic kidney disease and was on immunosuppressant drugs…”, Bode said.

