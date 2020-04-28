Hope Rises As T.B Joshua Goes To Mountain To Pray For Nigerians (Video)

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Prophet T.B Joshua, has shared a video of himself interceding for Nigerians.

In the video, the man of God was seen on the mountain singing and mouthing prayers of hope against the global pandemic.

The video, which was originally shared on his network, Emmanuel TV also showed the man of God praying against the coronavirus.

In the video, TB Joshua could be heard singing as he said in one part: “Whatever sickness in your body, fluids, organs, whatever name they call it…”

Watch The Video Here: