Comedienne Princess Celebrates Birthday With Sweet Photos

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Oluwadamilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess is celebrating her birthday with sweet photos.

The plus-size entertainer took to Instagram to celebrate her self and appreciate her creator.

Sharing the picture, Princess also wrote words to express herself.

Sharing beautiful new pictures of her new look, Princess wrote in part: “Thank God for this new chapter in my life. I am not worthy but àánú ni morí gbà. Despite the tears/pains in the last 7 years I have received GRACE to experience pure happiness from here on.”

See Photos Here: