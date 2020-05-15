Oba Elegushi Celebrates Shina Peller At 44

HRH, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has taken to social media to celebrate entrepreneur and politician Shina Peller who turned 44 years on the 14th of May.

Sharing a picture of both of them on his Instagram page, Oba ELegushi wrote;

“Birthday is the beginning of a new year of your life. I hope Allah sends his angels to care and guide you in the coming years ahead. Happy birthday! My brother Hon Shina Peller”

Peller has since been receiving numerous birthday wishes from family and friends on social media.