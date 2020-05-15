Actress Kehinde Bankole Sends Message Stingy Guys

Nollywood actress, Kehinde Bankole has issued a memo to stingy guys who might want to shoot their shots at her.

Well, the sad news is that the popular actress has explicitly stated that she can not stand a stingy person even if the guy is cool or not.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole, Shows Off Her Banging Body In New Pictures (Pictures)

Speaking via her official Instagram page on Thursday, 14th May, she further stated that such people do not have a chance in her life

She wrote:

“I can’t stand a stingy person. cool guy or not, be stingy & it’s zero chance.”