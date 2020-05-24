Super Eagles Star Victor Osimhen Loses Father

Lille striker Victor Osimhen has been thrown into mourning after announcing the sudden death of his father.

The 21-year-old striker is grieving after his father succumbed on Sunday morning

Osimhen an orphan having previously lost his mother at a young age.

Prior Sunday’s tragedy, Osimhen recalled how his father helped him and his siblings despite the difficult situation of things as a youngster.

“I lost my mom in October, I do not even remember the year. I was small. Three months later, my father lost his job. It was very hard for our family,” he said while recounting his journey to stardom.

“My brother sold sports newspapers, my sister, oranges in the street and me, bottled water in Lagos in the middle of the traffic. We have to survive so we stick together.

“In the evening, we were all together and we gathered the money on the table. We gave everything to our big sister and she made food and organized everything.

“Part of my life has been a struggle to survive. But that’s all I am today in the end. It’s hard to classify all but each event has created my personality. ”

The Super Eagles star took to social media on Sunday morning to disclose the sad news backed with a broken heart emoji.

“RIP Dad. No words to describe this feeling,” he tweeted.