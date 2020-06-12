Nigerians Reacts As Sex Therapist Tells Women How To Use Her Products

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Omoshola
Sex therapist, Omoshola

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to a video made by sex therapist, Deborah Erioluwapo Ajayi also known as Omoshola.

In the now-viral video, the aphrodisiacs seller addressed her customers and potential customers on the pros and cons of using her product.

Omoshola advised her buyers to be specific in ordering the products, as strict rules must be followed to avoid stories that touch.

According to her, when ordering for the ‘special package’ product the buyer has to include the name of the man she intends to use it on because a white ritual will be carried out.

Watch the video and reactions below:

