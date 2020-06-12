Nigerians Reacts As Sex Therapist Tells Women How To Use Her Products

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to a video made by sex therapist, Deborah Erioluwapo Ajayi also known as Omoshola.

In the now-viral video, the aphrodisiacs seller addressed her customers and potential customers on the pros and cons of using her product.

Omoshola advised her buyers to be specific in ordering the products, as strict rules must be followed to avoid stories that touch.

According to her, when ordering for the ‘special package’ product the buyer has to include the name of the man she intends to use it on because a white ritual will be carried out.

Watch the video and reactions below:

Dear Lagos, what’s this “special package” thing? Is this really a thing or is this a skit? What’s going on guys? pic.twitter.com/vfFJ9GFi7v — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 11, 2020

See naa dem Dey put men inside bottle sef 😂😂😂 @omosholas_place https://t.co/DmJmg8UJVo pic.twitter.com/QgOA6qyaG3 — 🎀JayyJayy 🎀 (@jayyvanilla) June 12, 2020

If your girlfriend is following Omosholas place on ig just know that she has jazzed you — mylagoslife (@TzarIan) June 11, 2020

Leamao saw this too 😂💔…. This woman shouldn't be walking 😩… — Bimbolar..* (@_Errrgh) June 12, 2020

Men are in trouble oh .. if you no get money problem, if you get plenty problems.. this is life is somehow nowadays😞 — MILITARY MIND🗯 (@Geraldchuks_99) June 11, 2020