1,175,285 Nigerians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – FG

A total of 1,175,285 eligible Nigerians have so far received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine.

From the statistics released yesterday by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), only 58.4 per cent of the targeted population in the first phase had been vaccinated.

The report showed that Lagos, Kaduna and Kano states were still leading in the number of persons vaccinated with 228,378; 61,170 and 60,597, respectively.

The vaccination statistics showed that Abia has 13,270; Adamawa ,20,732; Akwa Ibom, 13,032; Anambra, 12,591; Bauchi, 36,726; Bayelsa 10,783; Benue, 23,268; Borno, 23,081 ; Cross River, 26,435; Delta, 22,354; Ebonyi, 9,932; Edo, 29,889; Ekiti, 24,164; Enugu, 13,997; FCT, 527,805; Gombe, 27,515; Imo, 20,256; Jigawa, 29,969; Kaduna, 61,170; Kano, 60,597; Katsina, 39984; Kebbi, 16,328 and Kogi, 12,563

Others are: Kwara, 31,352; Lagos, 228,378; Nasarawa, 19,966 ; Niger, 27,722; Ogun, 53,484; Ondo, 31,579; Osun, 21,387; Oyo, 40,122; Plateau, 29,148; Rivers, 39,927; Sokoto, 12,169; Taraba, 9,935; Yobe, 21,463 and Zamfara, 16,552.