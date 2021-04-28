House Of Reps Uncovers Budget Fraud In NUC

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee, which is investigating capital projects executed and funds repeated every year in the Appropriation Act by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) since 2015, yesterday uncovered a three-year duplication of annual budget figures by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman, said the agency duplicated its annual capital budgets from 2017 to 2020.

The Director of Finance and Administration of NUC, Sam Onazi, in his presentation, could not offer satisfactory explanation to the lawmakers, as the bulky documents he tendered did not detail the award of contracts from 2017 to date.

The panel, therefore, issued him a seven-day ultimatum to go through its records and resubmit a detailed report to the committee, before the conclusion of its assignment.