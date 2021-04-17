Chelsea Defeats City To Reach FA Cup Finals

Chelsea secured a hard-fought victory over Manchester City to reach the FA Cup finals.

The game started on a bright note, however, both teams failed to convert any of the chances in the first half of the game.

However, Chelsea scored the lone goal of the game after the halftime break when winger, Hakim Ziyech scored a wonderful goal in the 55th minute.

City, who qualified for the Champions League semi-finals like the Blues during the midweek, missed several opportunities in the second half to level the game.

Chelsea now awaits the winner of the Leicester City vs Southampton game on Sunday.