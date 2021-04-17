Norwich City Promoted To Premier League

Norwich City has clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare, sealing an immediate return to the top flight.

The failure of Brentford and Swansea to win on Saturday afternoon means they have secured their passage regardless.

The Canaries began the weekend needing a maximum of two points from their remaining five matches to secure promotion but the Bees’ goalless draw with Millwall and the Swans being held 2-2 by Wycombe meant they went up without having to kick a ball themselves.

The Canaries make an instant return to the top flight following relegation to the Championship in the 2019-20 season.