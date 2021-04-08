Nigerians React As DJ Cuppy Acquires A Penthouse In UK

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has irked the reactions from Nigerians after taking to social media to show off the pent house she newly acquired in London.

DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram story to share some videos of her mopping the floor and mixing cement meant to be used for the construction of the exotic home.

Reacting to this, some netizens attributed her achievement to her father’s wealth because she could not have acquired it with her own money.

See some reactions sampled from Instagram on Instablog9ja’s page below;

rottsam

Don’t compare yourself to her ,her father is a billionaire ,if she did not buy it her self ,the father can for her.appriciate the little you have and know that God will do yours soon.

ayo.j.cross

Just type congratulations and waka, except if you get money for lawyer , learn from Jerusalem oh sorry Israel

naijafunmedia

Is she really cleaning the house with the foam or her yansh?

lust4years

Where are those people always needing to diss her?! Be dissing her o. Her music is not good. Which one have u done?!

_sayty

Maids picking up from were you left from after that video cuppycap

adaugou007

Congratulations Cuppy. Oya stand up and let the tiles people do their job.

enemy_of_poverty

Jiggy is my lawyer ain’t scared of her , Cuppy you don pay?

official_lordmayor1

She worked for it, not necessarily her father’s money

edgarsnazzy

Money good, she shud employ Israeldmw as a personal adviser. Na only hmm cuppy go Dey hear anytime she go ask am question. Do you think this penthouse is worth its price?

Israel. Hmm

unified_wale

Anything for the attention.. why’s she washing herself now… we all know she’ll drop it after 15secs of that video

womenpolyclub

No be say this werey father get Money like that oo , Na just the situation Nigeria de make her think say her father think say he get money . Her papa knows better

