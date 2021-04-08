Toyin Lawani Mourns Her Late Father

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to share the last moment she had with her late father, Olanrewaju Lawani before he passed on.

Toyin Lawani announced the death of her father on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 8, 2021 as he shared an image of a burning candle.

She revealed in a lengthy emotional write-up that his father took his last breathe in front of her just like that and used the opportunity urge her fans to live their life to the fullest.

He said;

”I keep saying this every day because atimes the world don’t know a lot of peoples struggles because we keep it private and show our strong side to inspire people , you will be shocked to know what some people are going through and they smile and laugh at you daily , life is too short ,live it , yesterday you will be young and strong , the way time flies, it will be tomorrow already and you will be old and weak,

Live your life to the fullest, live it for you not people , cause when you go they won’t go with you, everyone has a journey they need to embark on and alone , only him Who gives can take anytime, you can’t Question God , share moments with your loved ones and show them you care and love them , cause tomorrow is not promised only today we know , judge less , Be prayerful and Be kind to people.

On the last day Your Kindness won’t fail you. He Just took his last breathe in front of me just like that , Rip Dad , The most Prayerful man I know . everyone stay protected.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria