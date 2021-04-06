‘I Try To Act Strong But You Guys Have A Way of Getting To Me’- Nengi Reveals Her Soft Spot

The Nigerian music industry has produced a lot of popular artists known as worldly for their songs and personalities. Some popular music artists in Nigeria are Burna Boy, Davido, and Olamide.

Despite the popularity and wealth, these artists are they have been captured in photos showing much respect to the Ooi of Ife.

The succeeding Ooni of Ife is very open and accomodating.

He has been seen in series of videos and photos online receiving visitors into his abode. Many young artists have been captured paying homage to the Ooni. Burna Boy, Davido, and Olamide are no exception.

There is no doubt that Nengi is arguably one of the most loved and followed 2020 BBNaija star as they love and supports fans who are called ‘Ninjas’ show her and it is because of this she took to her Twitter account to actually express how she really feels about the fun love.

According to the former Bayelsa state born- beauty queen, all the times she forms strength outward but inwardly she her emotions take the better part of her and she appreciated her fans for their massive love and unflinching support so far.

She tweeted;

”Aww !! I try to act strong all the time but honestly, you guys have a way of getting to me. Thank you she puts it.