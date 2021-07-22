Nigeria Records Spike In COVID-19 Infections With Two Deaths, 238 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded a fresh spike of COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its report on Wednesday night disclosed that the country has recorded two deaths and 238 new cases.

Lagos State, which still remains the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria, recorded 181 new cases, while Akwa Ibom recorded 45, Oyo 8, and Ogun 2. Ekiti and the FCT recorded one each.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 170,122.

164,476 have recovered, while 2,130 have unfortunately died.

The day’s report includes 0 cases from Rivers, Osun, Ondo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, and the Nasarawa States

The report also disclosed that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations center (EOC), activated at Level 2 and has continued to coordinate the national response activities.