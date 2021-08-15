BBNaija: “Cross stole my girlfriend of 5 years, that’s why I’ll vote him out” — Man vows

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Cross who was born and raised in Anambra State

A Nigerian man has revealed how BBNaija Season 6 housemate Cross, stole his girlfriend from him back days in the University.

The man who dropped the new revelation on social media, has vowed to do everything possible to vote out Cross in the BBNaija house as a result.

According to him, Cross stole his serious girlfriend that he’s been together with for 5 years. He says his girlfriend has finished university at the time, before him and was the first person to travel out.

The man who goes by the username @GunnsandRises also went further describing what happened on that day before he eventually got bitter towards the BBNaija housemate.

“She finished uni before me so was first to travel out and we agreed, I will meet her in a year. I got there and caught her and cross. That’s why I will vote Cross out. Seeing him hurts me so bad. I will spend any amount to get him out” he added.