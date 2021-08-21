Liverpool Defeats Burnley In Early Kick-Off

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool made it two Premier League wins from two with victory over Burnley at a packed Anfield.

Jota opened the scoring in the 18th minute, heading past Nick Pope from Konstantinos Tsimikas’ cross for his second goal in as many games.

Mohamed Salah had the ball in the back of the net eight minutes later, but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee as the Egyptian was offside in the build-up.

Burnley’s brave defence were finally beaten again as Jurgen Klopp’s side doubled their lead through a superb second-half Mane strike.