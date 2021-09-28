BBNaija: “Whitemoney tried but nobody appreciate person wey dey pretend to be nice” — Uche Maduagwu says, as he supports Liquorose

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media and thrown his support behind BBNaija housemate Liquorose while saying Whitemoney is a “pretender” in the house.

Recall that Liquorose had received a record 90% of votes from female folks alone, to remain in the house this week.

And now, Uche Maduagwu has backed her to emerge as the ultimate winner of this year’s BBNaija Season 6 show.

The controversial Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to praise women for standing by Liquorose while condemning Whitemoney for what he calls pretense on the housemate’s part.

In his words;

“When naija women support their own, victory is certain. For the very first time in the #history of bbnaija, a female housemate got over 90% votes from women, far above what Mercy Eke got, I just hope you put same energy in 2023. #Whitemoney tried but nobody appreciate person wey dey pretend to be NICE. Liquorose has the originality of Tonto Dikeh, Genevieve Nnaji, Okonjo Iweala and Beyonce, she is bbnaija6 Lion King ”

See his post below:

