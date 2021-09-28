Electoral Bill: Gbajabiamila Names Conference Committee Dominated By APC

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has constituted the conference committee on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The speaker announced the seven-member committee; dominated by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday.

While five members were drawn from the APC, the remaining two are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) is the chairman of the committee.

Other members are James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Blessing Onuh (APC, Benue), Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), and Ahmad Kalambaina (APC, Sokoto).

Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) and Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) are also members of the committee.

The panel is to meet with its Senate counterpart to harmonise the differences in the versions passed by two chambers in July before proceeding on recess.