Electoral Bill: PDP Governors Ask NASS To Adopt Electronic Transmission Of Results

The governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on the national assembly to adopt electronic transmission of election results in the electoral act amendment bill.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PDP governors asked the national assembly to adopt the house of representatives’ version of the bill; which was that “the commission may transmit results of election through electronic means where and when practicable”.

The governors advised the lawmakers to be “guided by national interest” while harmonising the bill.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum welcomes the National Assembly from its recess and enjoins it to immediately set up its Conference Committee that will harmonise the different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bills passed by both Chambers, with a clear mandate to harken to the wishes of Nigerians and be guided by the national interest, particularly on the issue of electronic transmission of results,” Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and chairman of the PDP governors forum, said in a statement.

“The Forum insists that a further delay in passing and assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will do grievous and irreparable damage to preparations for the conduct of the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum requests the Senate and House of Representatives (House) Conference Committee when set up, to adopt the House version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on the issue of Electronic Transmission.

“It should be noted that Section 52(2) of the House version says: “Voting at an election and transmission of result under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission” and section 52 (2) of the Senate version provides: “The Commission may consider electronic transmission of results provided that the national coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.”