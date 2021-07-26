BREAKING: PDP Govs Insist On Electronic Transmission Of Results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed that the National Assembly must approve electronic transmission of election results.

Recall that the National Assembly had rejected the proposal during a plenary on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

But the PDP Govs insist the National Assembly must enact laws to make it possible.

This was contained in a ten-point communique issued at the end of its meeting in Bauchi, the state capital on Monday.

Chairman of the Governors’ forum, Waziri Tambuwa said: “On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Governors identified the need for a free, fair and credible elections in the country and called on the National Assembly to entrench Electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.”

He also requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure votes of all Nigerians count.