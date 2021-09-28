VAT Controversy: We’re Awaiting Supreme Court Verdict – NGF

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has stated that it was waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court before taking any decision on the issue of Valued Added Tax (VAT).

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, stated this while featuring on a programme on Arise Television, on Monday.

Fayemi stated that the forum believed that the controversy over VAT required both political and legal measures to be settled.

“But, our take on this is that the Supreme Court should accelerate its decision so that we have clarity over who should be in charge of Value Added Tax (VAT), whether it is the Federal Inland Revenue Service, or the states.

“States that have gone to court believe clearly that this responsibility evolves, according to their own understanding, on what the Constitution says.

“The important thing is that our tax system is problematic, confusing, and contradictory. We need to do a lot more to clarify things so that it can give room for more efficient and effective collection of taxes,” Fayemi said.