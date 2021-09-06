FG Condemns ‘Unconstitutional Change Of Govt’ In Guinea

The Nigerian Government has condemned what it describes as an apparent coup d’état in the Republic of Guinea.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Esther Sunsuwa, made the position of the government known in a statement on Sunday.

She expressed that the move violates ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The statement read, “The Nigerian government is saddened by the apparent coup d’etat that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind this coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property.”

The statement was issued following reports that special forces in Guinea have taken over power.

As a result, incumbent President Alpha Conde who has been in office since December 2010, was said to have been arrested by the soldiers.