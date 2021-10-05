2023: Power Is Never Given On A Platter, Osinbajo Tells Youths

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has challenged young Nigerians to contest for elective positions in the 2023 elections if they want to assume power.

Speaking on Monday during a two-day retreat for young legislators in Lagos, Osinbajo stated that power is never given on a platter.

The vice-president was represented by Babajide Omoworare, senior special assistant on national assembly matters (senate) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo stated that the not-too-young-to-run movement would be defeated if the youths fail to contest for elective positions.

He said the government had been preparing and equipping the capacity of youths as future leaders, stressing that youths who are ready to hold elective positions in 2023 should join a political party or form new ones.

“In preparation for 2023 general elections, we must realise that greater participation of our youths should not be mere rhetoric,” he said.

“Power is never handed over on a platter. If you don’t bid, you can’t win. We must also register to vote.

“The whole essence is to ensure that youths get involved in the process of democracy and also in the parliamentary process.”