Mercy Eke dragged over claims of owning three cars, house before BBN

Popular brand influencer, Mercy Eke is under fire over claims of lying on BBNaija reality show after revealing that she had three cars, and a house before participation.

This is coming after the ex-housemate in a tweet stated that she had driven three cars of her own and owned a house before fame.

This claim triggered fans to recollect Mercy’s claim on the show about being from a poor home, sold fuel, and roasted corn.

See reactions from fans below …

@oge.essentials wrote, “So what was that gist in the house about being poor and all that year??????”

@annmaria.omo, “But in the show you said you roasted corn and sold fuel😂😂 the pity strategy worked anyways. More wins”.

@ola_mara_nma, “But thought they said she was poor and sold fuel at a filling station?🙄…. so all those poverty stories were to gather votes?”