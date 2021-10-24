Nigeria Records 159 COVID-19 Cases, 74 More Recoveries

Nigeria has witnessed a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases with 159 new infections reported within the past 24 hours.

In its latest update on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were recorded in 13 states.

Topping the list is Kaduna State with 47 new cases, followed by Enugu with 44 fresh infections and Benue with 36.

Other states include Delta – 10, Lagos – 7, Plateau – 5, Rivers – 3, Nasarawa – 2, Bauchi – 1, Bayelsa – 1, Edo – 1, Jigawa – 1 and Kano – 1.

Despite the decline in reported cases, NCDC said one person succumbed to the virus on Saturday, thus bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,856.

This is as Lagos currently has the highest figure of fatalities with 726 deaths, followed by Edo and the federal capital territory (FCT), with 224 and 214 deaths, respectively.

On a positive note, 74 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

Out of the 210,295 COVID-19 cases so far confirmed in Nigeria, 198,191 patients have recovered.