How My Fellow Housemates Urinated In My Drink And Organizers Did Nothing – BBA’s Tayo Faniran

Big Brother Africa 2014 star, Tayo Faniran, has spilled more tea about his experience during his season.

In a recent chat with Daddy Freeze on Instagram Live, Tayo Faniran talked about how his fellow housemates urinated in his drink and the organizers did nothing about it.

Tayo said, “I left my drink in the garden. I went into the house. Before I came back, he urinated in my drink. Before I got back, what did they do? Big Brother only sent a ninja to go and take the drink away. I got there and I couldn’t find my drink. It was when I came outside that people told me that they actually urinated in my drink. Please, in the history of Big Brother Africa, what violence is worse than that? Did they disqualify them? Did they give them a strike? Did they even mention it at all? Because their winner was part of those people.”

