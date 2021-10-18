“I Want Proof That I Didn’t Win BBA 2014” – Tayo Faniran

Ex-Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran, has called out the organizers of the show seven years later to demand justice after he was allegedly robbed of the grand prize.

Tayo came second at the grand finale of the 2014 Big Brother Africa season lost the grand prize to Tanzania’s Idris.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tayo demands proof and explanation from Multichoice that he was not robbed of the prize.

Tayo noted that he does not want his career in the industry threatened but he just wants proof and explanation because all he has heard for the past seven years is that he got robbed of the prize.

