“The Only Person Finer Than Me In Nigeria Is My Mum” – BBNaija’s Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Angel Smith, has openly declared that the only person finer than her in the whole of Nigeria is her mother.

The 21-year-old reality TV star took to her Twitter page to make the declaration.

She wrote, “In this whole country, only one person is finer than me and she’s my mother.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the reality TV star cried out to the public about receiving death threats from unknown numbers regarding her “relationship status”.

“I’m not a messy person at all, especially in real life, I like my space and I like to avoid confrontation but this is me putting it out there that I’ve been getting death threats from “no caller ids” regarding my “relationship status”. I’ve stated time and time again, that I am single and frankly I promise I will not be chasing anything that will take away my peace,” she wrote.