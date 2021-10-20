oraimo FreePods 3 – Perfect Environmental Noise Cancellation in Speech Mode Are Now a Thing!

In today’s world, Earbuds have become way more than high quality listening accessories meant for music alone, they’ve become lifestyle gadgets that play important roles in every aspect of our lives. AirPods form an input in our fashion; we sometimes wear them to complement our outfit and make a fashion statement without necessarily using them to listen to music whilst on the go. And why wouldn’t we? Honestly, they look really cool in all the shades in which they come. In many cases, they’re also a major part of our gym, work, yoga, and relaxation kit. The importance of this smart accessory now transcends the traditional use scenarios and having to live without them could sometimes feel like torture.

Earbuds have seen massive improvement since they first surfaced. Despite this, smart accessory makers are still working hard to ensure that they keep switching things up to give consumers a better experience year after year, and oraimo has been at the fore front of this movement.

Everyone’s raving about the new noise cancellation feature

oraimo recently launched the FreePods 3 and the acceptance from Nigerians has been mind-blowing. One major feature on this new release that has got many people talking is the environmental noise cancellation feature.

What is ANC

ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is a popular earbud feature, responsible for blocking out external noise to ensure that users have the clearest and richest voice call experience when they have their earbuds on and are in call mode. However, oraimo has taken its noise cancellation offering a notch higher with the new FreePods 3.

Joining conference calls with clients and teammates whilst stuck in a gridlock traffic in Lagos could be a nightmare. Even with glasses wound up, you can never guarantee that you can keep the bellowing voices of Lagos conductors from slipping into your meeting as soon as you switch on your mic. It’s the same thing with having to speak with your mum or a loved one and give them a progress report on how your day has been. However, with the new FreePods 3, all of that is changing swiftly.

This time, oraimo has configured the Environmental Noise Cancellation(ENC) feature to kick into action automatically when you’re in speaking mode.

For sound, oraimo has introduced an all-new exclusive sound technology called HavyBass, the oraimo exclusive bass boost system, which will be applied in oraimo audio products.

They have collaborated with world class audio engineers who used to work in Harman Kardon, to deliver the best sound quality. Conscious of the fact that Africans like bass, they have also made the 2baba tuned version great for afrobeat.

What does this mean for you, you ask? No more unwanted sounds sipping into your audio conference work calls or checkup calls to mum or bae.

Like face-to-face conversation

Have a feel of being in the same space with whoever is on the other side of the call. The FreePods 3 comes with 4-mic beamforming technology to track and provide high-quality voice signal. It also uses an AI Deep Neural Network algorithm to reduce surrounding noise.

oraimo gives so much more

While other recently released AirPods have recorded success in the water resistance department, many have nimbly ignored the area of noise cancellation is speech mode.

oraimo’s focus and success on this major point of concern for many users reaffirms the brands innovative, problem-solving and leadership ethos.

oraimo provides its users with high level tech gadgets at a fraction of the cost of other competing products without compromising on quality.

You can purchase the oraimo FreePods 3 from the oraimo official website https://ng.oraimo.com/ and Jumia.