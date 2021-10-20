Group Accuses Saraki Of Sponsoring #EndSARS Protest In Kwara

A socio-political group, Kwara Political Front (KPF) has allegedly fingered the former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as being the brain behind the EndSARS protest in Kwara.

In a statement by the group, it stated that, one Sa’adat Bibire, a protege of the former Kwara political lord, is the pseudo activist commissioned to carry out the hatchet job of propelling crisis under the banner of an endsars anniversary.

“Sa’adat who met Senator Saraki recently in Ilorin, is seen mobilizing support for an endsars rally in Ilorin.

“The issue of ‘Offa 33’ is still fresh in our memories, with arrest of suspects who are aides and touts loyal to the former Senate President.

“We appeal to security agencies to be proactive and nib the security risk in the bud.

“We are very convinced that this anniversary protest is politically motivated by the opposition to cause civil unrest in the state, the group stated.