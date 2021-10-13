We Can’t Continue To Depend On Other Countries For Vaccines, Says Fashola

Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has expressed that Nigeria cannot continue to depend on other countries for vaccines during disease outbreaks.

He stated this on Tuesday at a media briefing organised by the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Foundation.

Fashola stated that there is a need to develop human capacity in medical research to proffer solutions to existing diseases of public health concern.

The minister, who is also the chairman of the non-profit organisation, said the foundation was initiated to raise funds to promote medical research that will benefit Nigerians.

“We cannot continue as a nation to depend on other nations of the world for vaccines during outbreak of pandemics,” he said.

“NIMR was founded in 1977 with the vision to lead medical research, while her contemporary in the US, UK, India and other parts of the world are undertaking groundbreaking, farsighted development via research work in biosciences and biotechnology.

“NIMR has been limited due to funds, but it might surprise you that NIMR has demonstrated clearly to come up with research works despite this challenge, in the areas of diagnostic kits for COVID-19, sickle cell, therapies and remedies that are life changing.”