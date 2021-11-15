Customers relish 700% bonus & other benefits on Glo’s Berekete Plus Plus

Telecommunications subscribers across the country are enjoying the exciting benefits on offer in the newly announced price plan by Globacom, Berekete Plus Plus. Most notable among the benefits is a 700% bonus- 400% for voice and 300% for data on every recharge, to call all networks in Nigeria.

Berekete Plus Plus, allows customers to talk endlessly to friends, loved ones, and business partners. It also gives an opportunity for quality browsing time, massive downloads, and the opportunity to watch movies on Glo TV, thus satisfying their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

According to Globacom, “With the offering, every new customer gets a welcome bonus of N1,000 upon successful activation of their lines, which involves registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100, and making the first call. The welcome bonus includes N800 to call all networks at the rate of 75 kobo per second, while N200 will be used for data, which equals 200MB data. The welcome bonus is however a one-off benefit.”

“All recharge of N100 comes with N400 voice bonus for calls to all networks as well as 100MB data bonus on the first recharge of the month for browsing. Similarly, N500 recharge gives 550MB data bonus on the first recharge of the month and N2,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks. Also, customers recharging with N1, 000 will be rewarded with N4,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks and 1,100MB data bonus on the first recharge of the month”. The statement is further explained.

In addition to the benefits above, new customers on the plan will also enjoy an additional data bonus on the first recharge of the month, every month for six months. The Berekete Plus Plus package also includes up to 100% bonus on every data plan purchased by customers every month for 4 months.

The statement concluded by noting that “New customers on the Glo network get on Berekete Plus Plus platform by default while existing prepaid customers can subscribe to the plan by dialing *777# after which they will instantly be able to enjoy the 700% bonus on all recharges. They will, however, not be entitled to the one-off welcome bonus”.