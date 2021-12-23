12,547 Patients In Isolation Centres As COVID-19 Cases Increases By 847%

Not less than 12,547 COVID-19 patients are on admission at isolation and treatment centres across the country.

The data obtained from the Nigeria Centres for Disease Control on Wednesday also showed that as of Tuesday, the country had recorded 847.44 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases within one month.

This came to the fore as state governments started reopening isolation centres in view of the rising cases.

The NCDC figures also showed that the country witnessed a downward trend in hospitalisation with only 4,097 active cases on admission as of November 21, 2021.

However, the trends increased to a total of 12,547 patients on December 21, 2021, indicating 206.25 per cent rise in one month.

Also, no fewer than 13,160 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country between December 1 and 21.

This is in contrast to 1,389 cases recorded between November 10 and December 10, making it a 847.44 per cent increase within 21 days.