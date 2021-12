Actor Jude Chukwuka, aka Fada Maler is celebrating.

The actor just announced that he has welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Mimi Ufuoma.

The actor recorded a video at Gbagada General Hospital to announce the good news shortly after his son was born.

Jude is a father-of-three and a grandfather-of-one.

Following the birth of his son, he wrote; “It is with great pleasure that I announce to you that I am a father again.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria