Footballer Collapses, Dies During Game On Christmas Day (Photo)

Algerian footballer Sofiane Lokar is dead.

It was gathered that Lokar died after suffering a reported heart attack on the pitch while playing on Christmas Day.

The 30-year-old collapsed while in action for Algerian second division side Mouloudia Saida.

It’s claimed by Turkish outlet Super Haber that Lokar injured himself in the 26th minute of a match against ASM Oran following a collision with his own goalkeeper.

Lokar was treated for injury and then cleared to return to the action.

But just nine minutes later, in the 35th minute, Lokar suddenly collapsed to the floor.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts he couldn’t be saved and sadly passed away.

Reports indicate that Lokar’s first injury was to his head, but he was passed fit to continue before tragedy struck.

Lokar was captain of Mouloudia Saida and is said to have got married just last week.