Kanye West to enlist homeless people as models for his next fashion show

Billionaire rapper and fashion icon, Kanye West is set to support the homeless with his next Yeezy fashion show.

According to a TMZ report on Thursday, January 27, the rapper plans to enlist homeless people to model the clothing from his new collaboration with the Skid Row Fashion Week brand in an upcoming runway presentation.

The initiative would aim to provide jobs with the Skid Row company for homeless people in Los Angeles.

TMZ says the plan began when West met with Skid Row Fashion Week founder David Sabastian this month and agreed to work together on an upcoming clothing line.

Both the company would also support the homeless population by donating proceeds from the fashion event, according to the report.

